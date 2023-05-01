Punjab Kings sealed a stunning four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings with Sikandar Raza holding his nerve to knock off the required three runs off the final ball in a tense Indian Premier League match at Chepauk on Sunday. Chasing 201 for a win, Punjab needed nine runs from the final over bowled by Matheesha Pathirana who conceded just two from the first three deliveries. But Raza remained calm under immense pressure, scoring two runs each from the next two deliveries.

Raza (13 not out) sent the final ball towards the boundary but Maheesh Theekshana stopped it just before the ropes in a brilliant fielding effort but by that time the PBKS batters had completed three runs to the stunned silence of the home crowd at Chepauk.

The thrilling encounter also saw MS Dhoni and CSK coach Stephen Fleming losing their cool. The incident took place in the 16th over of PBKS' chase when a fielding blunder from CSK and Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana at short third awarded Punjab Kings a boundary.

Tushar Deshpande beat Liam Livingstone on the third delivery of the over as the ball hit the batter on his shoulder. The ball then went towards Theekshana who attempted to go for a catch and failed to the stop in the ball in the process.

Earlier, CSK rode on Devon Conway's superb unbeaten 92 to post 200 for 4. Dhoni sent the home crowd into raptures with two sixes from the last two deliveries.

(With PTI Inputs)