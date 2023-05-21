For the 12the time in 14 seasons, Chennai Super Kings booked a spot in the Indian Premier League playoffs, this time by beating Delhi Capitals in a resounding manner on Saturday. After CSK assured themselves of a spot in the next round, skipper MS Dhoni was asked about the secret to his steam's success in the competition. While the franchise may not have the best group of players at their disposal, it's the way they've managed to get the best out of them that has seen them excel. After the game, Dhoni revealed that CSK go for players with a specific trait at the auction which plays a big role in their accomplishments on the field.

Speaking to MS Dhoni in the post-match presentation cermeony, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar asked the CSK skipper about the franchise's approach in the auctions. Dhoni, in response, said that it's all about picking players who have the 'team first mentality'.

"I think we need to figure out and pick players who are team first - not bothered about individual performance and perform the best at knockout stages. It is difficult to judge from the outside, we tryand adjust to the players and environment as well. Even if they come 10%, we can adjust 50% to fit them better into the team," the CSK skipper revealed.

While Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway have formed an indomitable pair for CSK this season, the likes of Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane and Tushar Deshpande have stepped up and delivered on most occasions.

The Super Kings will now have a couple of chances towards booking a spot in the final. They will first face defending champions Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1. A victory would see the qualify for the final while a loss will send them to Qualifier 2.