Punjab Kings pulled off a thrilling chase of 201 against Chennai Super Kings and registered their fifth win of IPL 2023 on Sunday. Asked to bowl first, PBKS conceded 200/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of the unbeaten 92-run knock from Devon Conway. Later, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side struggled a bit but eventually found their way out after Sikandar Raza smashed the winning three runs on the last ball of the match. Apart from such a thrilling encounter, one thing which grabbed a lot of attention was a cheeky stumping CSK skipper MS Dhoni to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh.

In the 9th over of PBKS' chase, Prabhsimran completely failed to judge Ravindra Jadeja's delivery as he went way out of the crease. Dhoni, who was standing behind the stumps, got the ball and comfortably stumped him out. But before dislodging the bails, the CSK skipper teased Prabhsimran a bit and before disturbing the stumps, sending him packing for a score of 42.

Dhoni's terrific stumping left the fans awestruck as they took to Twitter and praised the former India skipper.

That was savage stumping from Thala Dhoni pic.twitter.com/me7HW6loaT — Swara (@Seeklightt) April 30, 2023

St Dhoni B Jadeja.



This combo is incredible for more than a decade. pic.twitter.com/o1NL97099C — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2023

The evergreen MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja duo. pic.twitter.com/WsIgfP1Vfy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2023

MS DHONI IS 41 YEARS OLD. LET THAT SINK IN #IPL2023pic.twitter.com/Uday9ovaRw — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) April 30, 2023

The Fastest hand behind the wickets - MS Dhoni, The Best. pic.twitter.com/rqJGlkXZO5 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 30, 2023

Chasing 201 for a win, Punjab needed nine runs from the final over bowled by Matheesha Pathirana who conceded just two from the first three deliveries. But Raza remained calm under immense pressure, scoring two runs each from the next two deliveries.

Raza (13 not out) sent the final ball towards the boundary but Maheesh Theekshana stopped it just before the ropes in a brilliant fielding effort. But, by that time, the PBKS batters had completed three runs and silenced of the home crowd at Chepauk.

Punjab finished at 201 for 6 as Prabhsimran Singh (42), Liam Livingstone (40), Sam Curran (29) and Jitesh Sharma (21) playing crucial roles as CSK opener Devon Conway's brilliant knock of 92 not out went in vain.

(With PTI Inputs)