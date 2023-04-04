The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) outscored Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs in their first home match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. However, things were far from perfect for the MS Dhoni-led franchise, with pacer Tushar Deshpande leaking no-balls and wides, much to the disappointment of the skipper. However, after CSK sealed the win by 12 runs, Dhoni had a chat with Deshpande over the issue, where he could be seen lending him some tips over preventing no-balls.

A video has emerged on social media, where Dhoni seemed to have confronted Deshpande after he bowled 3 no-balls and 4 wides during the match. While handshakes were taking place between players after the conclusion of the match, Dhoni was busy speaking to Deshpande. Here's the video:

MSD had a conversation with Tushar about noball, he even showed how not to bowl him. Tushar will come good for us, trust THALA . pic.twitter.com/6mH50ZIPz0 — (@Vidyadhar_R) April 3, 2023

The margin of victory for CSK could've been better if the bowlers had kept a tidy line, and given away so many extras. After the match, Dhoni warned the bowlers that if they don't improve, he would step aside from captaincy.

"They'll have to bowl no no-balls and less wides. We are bowling too many extra deliveries and need to cut them out otherwise they'll be playing under a new captain," Dhoni said bluntly at the post-match presentation.

Dhoni said he was surprised by the Chepauk pitch which produced a lot of runs on Monday.

"It was a terrific game, high-scoring game. All of us were thinking how the wicket will be. We had that doubt. It was a high-scoring game. Overall I think it was a perfect first game that happened and it was a full house for the first game in 5 or 6 years since we've been here.

"I thought it will be much slower. It was a wicket where you could score runs but overall it got a bit slower. We'll have to see how it plays over the next six games at home but hopefully we can score here." Dhoni said.

Even Deshpande admitted that he was at fault but is now focusing on getting better rather than delving into what went wrong.