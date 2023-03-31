Mohammed Shami became the first wicket-taker of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as the Gujarat Titans pacer shattered the stumps of Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway with a marvelous delivery on Friday. After GT skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl against Dhoni's CSK, Shami struck on the second ball of the third over as he broke through the defence of Conway. It was also Shami's 100th IPL wicket. The full delivery, angled in and hit the stumps of Conway, who went for a drive. The ball hit the middle stumps as Shami and his GT teammates erupted in celebration.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener here on Friday. Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Joshua Little will make their IPL debut for CSK and Gujarat Titans respectively.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph.