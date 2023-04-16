Story ProgressBack to home
MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: MI Face KKR, Eye Second Win On Trot
MI vs KKR, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Get all the live updates of MI vs KKR match, IPL 2023 match MI vs KKR, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023
MI vs KKR Live Score Updates: MI will take on KKR© BCCI
MI vs KKR, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Mumbai Indians will be hosting Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, for their IPL 2023 match on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be coming to this clash after defeating Delhi Capitals while KKR will look for redemption after facing a 23-run defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad. It will be an interesting match as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard) (IPL 2023 Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of IPL 2023 match between MI and KKR from the Wankhede Stadium:
- 13:59 (IST)MI vs KKR Live: KKR's Predicted XIHere's what we think Kolkata Knight Riders' Playing XI will look like against Mumbai Indians.
- 13:56 (IST)MI vs KKR Live: MI's Predicted XIHere's what we think Mumbai Indians' Playing XI will look like against Kolkata Knight Riders.
- 13:54 (IST)MI vs KKR Live: Will Jason Roy replace Gurbaz?It remains to be seen if KKR would want to try out the explosive English batter Jason Roy at the top, given that Gurbaz has performed his role at the top with flair. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy have been amongst the wickets for KKR, who also have Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das joining them recently.
- 13:52 (IST)MI vs KKR Live: Andre Russell's poor form with the batKKR have some concerns too in the form of their all-rounder Andre Russell, who has struggled with the bat in this IPL. Russell could not complete his quota of overs against SRH in Kolkata on Friday night as he suffered cramps, but his three wickets did keep KKR in the game for long.
- 13:51 (IST)MI vs KKR Live: Nitish Rana's blistering knock against SRHKKR skipper Rana banished his ordinary run with the bat, scoring 75 off 41 balls on Friday, and announcing his return to form. On the other hand, in his last two outings with the bat, Rinku has alone hit a grand total of five fours and 10 sixes while executing two high-quality knocks in the death overs. The focus will once again be on the talented young batter in the KKR line-up.
- 13:49 (IST)MI vs KKR Live: Biggest threat for MIRinku Singh will be the biggest threat with the bat for MI since the left-hander has smacked an unbeaten 48 and 58 in his last two outings batting at No 7. Besides, skipper Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shardul Thakur have been among runs for KKR, which indicates MI will have to be at their best in all departments.
- 13:47 (IST)MI vs KKR Live: MI depend on their young batting orderMI will bank on their young guns Tim David, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan to fire, given that KKR have shown incredible fight right till the end to pull off a stunning win against Gujarat Titans, and fight till the last ball against SRH.
- 13:46 (IST)MI vs KKR Live: Absence of Jofra ArcherMumbai Indians are likely to be without their ace pacer Jofra Archer, who has been sidelined by fresh elbow trouble post his appearance in the first match of the season. Jason Behrendorff and Riley Meredith will have to shoulder the responsibility in the fast-bowling department, while Piyush Chawla will be expected to carry forward his form from the previous game where he took 3/22.
- 13:42 (IST)MI vs KKR Live: Suryakumar Yadav's lean patchRohit Sharma made a match-winning 65 against Delhi Capitals but the challenge for the MI captain will be to attain consistency, especially when the other senior, Suryakumar Yadav, is going through a lean patch.
- 13:41 (IST)MI vs KKR Live: Big challenge for MIWhile Mumbai Indians were able to break their winless streak in their last game against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders went down fighting on Friday night against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring contest at the Eden Gardens. However, despite winning the previous game, the most successful IPL team, Mumbai Indians, will be under added pressure at the Wankhede Stadium, for they have not been able to harness their potential so far in IPL 2023.
- 13:29 (IST)MI vs KKR Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
