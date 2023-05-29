Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill received a huge reprieve in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) final as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar dropped a sitter at backward square leg. For the second time in as many outings, the opposition team had a golden chance to get rid off the in-form Gill, who has scored centuries in each of his last two innings. Gill was batting on 3 when Chahar shelled an easy chance to hand him an early lifeline. The incident happened on the fourth ball of the second over, which was bowled by Tushar Deshpande.

Interestingly, in Qualifier 2, Mumbai Indians' Tim David had also dropped a sitter while Gill was batting on 3.

However, Gill's joy was shortlived as Dhoni effected a lightning-fast stumping to dismiss him on 39.

Earlier, CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl against defending champions.

CSK will be looking to clinch a 5th IPL title while defending champion Gujarat Titans will look to become the third team to win back-to-back IPL titles.

Earlier, due to persistent rain in Ahmedabad, the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions GT.

"We'll bowl first with the rain forecast being around. Yesterday we were in the dressing room. As a cricketer, you always want to play. It was the crowd that suffered the most. Hopefully, we can entertain them. The pitch has been undercover for a long time, but throughout the tournament, the pitch has behaved well over here. Quite happy it will be a 20-over game we'll be playing. Serves justice to the tournament like this. Same team," CSK captain MS Dhoni said at the time of the toss.

"Would've bowled first as well, but my heart wanted to bat so I don't mind losing the toss. We spoke that it is something out of our control (weather). Whichever team plays better will have their hands on the trophy. I like keeping the boys cool, and they repay me. It's a flat track (what he makes of the pitch?). Same team," Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said.

