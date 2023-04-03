Mark Wood rattled the Delhi Capitals team, claiming a 5-wicket haul as Lucknow Super Giants began their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Krisnappa Gowtham also impressed as the 'Impact Player' as skipper KL Rahul continued to struggle for form. As Lucknow prepare for the Chennai Super Kings test, one or two changes could be made in the playing XI considering the nature of the wicket that Chepauk is likely to offer. In all likelihood, LSG have to prepare themselves for a big 'spin test' on Monday.

Gowtham played only one ball in the match against Delhi, smashing a six before delivering an impactful performance with the ball. Lucknow could include him in the XI from the beginning against Chennai.

Against Delhi, Lucknow posted 193/6 in their 20 overs after being put to bat first. Kyle Mayers (73 off 38 balls, two fours and seven sixes) impressed on his IPL debut while Nicholas Pooran (36 off 21 balls, two fours and three sixes) also shined for LSG. The rest of the batters could not really do much.

Mayers launched a furious assault at the top for the Super Giants and his performance would be crucial on a wicket not so conducive for over-the-top aggression.

Skipper Rahul, who has been under scrutiny in recent times for an extended run of below-par scores, Nicholas Pooras and Marcus Stoinis would be the other key batters for LSG.

The pacey Mark Wood, who dented Delhi's hopes with his triple strike, will be the one CSK batters would be wary of. His searing pace could cause a few problems for the home team's strong batting unit.

That apart, LSG spinners Ravi Bishnoi and K Gowtham would have a big role to play if the team hopes to keep the opposition batters in check.

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Playing XI against Chennai Super Kings:KL Rahul(C), MP Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, KH Pandya, A Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham

With PTI inputs