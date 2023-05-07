With the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) nearing its business end, Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha found some form with bat during the game against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Saha, who opened the batting alongside Shubman Gill, brought up his half-century in 20 balls and led GT's charge after LSG opted to bowl first. Saha's knock became a topic of discussion on social media. Even LSG's Twitter handle shared a meme on Saha's knock to express their reaction.

Taking to Twitter, LSG shared a meme, which read: "Jyaada ho raha hai (It's getting too much now".

Gt also came up with a hilarious meme of their own amid Saha's onslaught.

Here's how fans reacted to Saha's knock:

Saha smashed fifty inside the Powerplay against LSG.



Saha was dismissed on 81 (43) by Avesh Khan.

"We will bowl first. It's a dream come true for us, leading our respective sides. Overall the wicket will play the same. We have a good batting side, and we fancy our chance to chase down the total. We have played good cricket, and we stand at a good stage in the points table. de Kock is in, Naveen misses out," Lucknow Super Giants captain Krunal Pandya said at the time of toss.

"We would have batted. I got what I wanted. It's an emotional day, our father would have been proud. This is something happening for the first time, so our family is proud. One Pandya will definitely win today. It's about expressing ourselves and not worry about the result. The fear of failure might creep in, but we need to play good cricket. One forced to change, Little is out as he has to play for Ireland, Alzarri comes in for him," Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said.

(With ANI Inputs)