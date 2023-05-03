Story ProgressBack to home
LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score: Focus On KL Rahul's Injury As LSG Square Off Against CSK
LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Updates: After suffering back-to-back defeats, Chennai Super Kings now take on Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2023 fixture on Wednesday
LSG vs CSK Live Updates: KL Rahul could miss the remainder of the season.© BCCI/IPL
LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Updates: After suffering back-to-back defeats, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) now take on Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2023 fixture on Wednesday. Hit by injuries to skipper KL Rahul and seamer Jaydev Unadkat, LSG would be wary of CSK's ability to bounce back. Rahul sustained injury on his right thigh during the match against RCB here on Monday, while Unadkat slipped badly while bowling at the nets, resulting to a nasty fall on Sunday. Reports have emerged that Rahul will miss the remainder of the season due to the same. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Live Cricket Score Updates of IPL 2023 45th Match Between LSG vs CSK, straight from Lucknow
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.