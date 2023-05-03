LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Updates: After suffering back-to-back defeats, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) now take on Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2023 fixture on Wednesday. Hit by injuries to skipper KL Rahul and seamer Jaydev Unadkat, LSG would be wary of CSK's ability to bounce back. Rahul sustained injury on his right thigh during the match against RCB here on Monday, while Unadkat slipped badly while bowling at the nets, resulting to a nasty fall on Sunday. Reports have emerged that Rahul will miss the remainder of the season due to the same. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)

