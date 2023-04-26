The situation in the Delhi Capitals batting unit is such that everyone has to be ready to come out and bat at all stages. In what was yet another low-scoring outing for batters, DC could only put 144 runs on the board, courtesy of Axar Patel and Manish Pandey's resilience. However, Axar came to know about the fact that he would need to come out and bat at an awkward time. In the process, he had leave the coffee he had just brought, untouched.

Speaking to Harsha Bhogle at the post-match presentation ceremony, Axar gave some candid answers to a few tricky questions.

When asked what gave him more joy, his batting or bowling returns?, Axar said: "2/21 since I scored 34 in 34 so the two wickets were more important. I ordered for coffee and I left the glass like that, when three wickets fell in one over. Pandey and I discussed we need to take it as deep as possible".

The Hyderabad wicket was such that most batters struggled to score runs on it. Even Axar admitted that the surface was quite slow. "It was slow, the ball was coming off slowly. I felt that me and Kuldeep can tie up the batters on this surface, so it was enjoyable."

When asked whose wicket did he enjoy more, Mayank's or Markram's?, the left-arm spinner said Mayank's.

"I keep getting wickets in the form of knocking over batters but getting a wicket off the slower one (Mayank's wicket) was more enjoyable," he asserted.

With the win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Delhi Capitals have won two matches on the bounce. However, they still remain bottom of the 10-team IPL 2023 points table. In 7 matches, they've only won 2 games. Though they are not out of the playoffs race yet, the David Warner-led side needs to win almost all of its remaining matches to be in the hunt for a top 4 finish.