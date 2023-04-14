KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score Updates: Eyeing a target of hat-tricks, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 19th match of IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens on Friday. KKR, who registered thrilling wins over RCB and GT, could go top of the table with a victory over SRH, who registered their first win of the season last time out. The last time, these two teams faced off was in the 2022 IPL in Pune where KKR won the match by 54 runs. SRH and KKR have played 23 matches where Kolkata won 15 while 8 games were won by Hyderabad. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the IPL 2023 match between KKR and SRH from the Eden Gardens: