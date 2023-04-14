Story ProgressBack to home
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Kolkata Kinght Riders Eye Hat-trick Of Wins With Match vs SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2023 Live: KKR eye a hat-trick of wins and could go top of the table with a victory over SRH at the Eden Gardens
KKR vs SRH Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.© AFP
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score Updates: Eyeing a target of hat-tricks, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 19th match of IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens on Friday. KKR, who registered thrilling wins over RCB and GT, could go top of the table with a victory over SRH, who registered their first win of the season last time out. The last time, these two teams faced off was in the 2022 IPL in Pune where KKR won the match by 54 runs. SRH and KKR have played 23 matches where Kolkata won 15 while 8 games were won by Hyderabad. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the IPL 2023 match between KKR and SRH from the Eden Gardens:
- 16:05 (IST)KKR vs SRH Live: Eyes on Rinku Singh!After what he did for KKR against GT, Rinku Singh will be cynosure of all eyes when he steps into the ground during match vs SRH. Then the low-profile Rinku has become the flavour of the season after pulling off the greatest heist in T20 history by scoring 31 runs in the last over to win a match for his side.
- 15:43 (IST)KKR vs SRH Live: KKR on a two-match winning run!Having started off their campaign with a reversal against PBKS, KKR found two unlikely heroes in two matches to get their campaign up and running. First, it was Shardul Thakur's storm with the bat against RCB before a Rinku Singh special took them home against LSG in a last-ball thriller.
- 15:21 (IST)KKR vs SRH Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of 19th match of IPL 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad. Stay connected for live scores and updates related to the game.
