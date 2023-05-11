Story ProgressBack to home
KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR Eye Crucial Two Points Against RR
KKR vs RR Live Score: IPL 2023 match between KKR vs RR, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Catch all the live updates here
KKR vs RR Live Updates: KKR to face RR© BCCI
KKR vs RR, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders will be facing Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2023 match on Thursday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. As things stand, four teams including KKR and Rajasthan Royals, are locked on 10 points in a mid-table traffic rush for the playoffs. RR may be ahead on net run rate (NRR) but the equation could change quickly if KKR continue their winning run, as a victory for either side will take them into the top-four. While KKR are high on confidence after two thrilling wins, the Royals -- last season's runners-up -- would be at their lowest ebb after three defeats. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2023 Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 match, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata:
- 16:34 (IST)KKR vs RR, Live Score: RR's back-to-back lossesWhile KKR are high on confidence after two thrilling wins, the Royals -- last season's runners-up -- would be at their lowest ebb after three defeats. The Royals had posted 200-plus totals but were done in by some baffling strategies in two of their three losses, which has led to a must-win scenario for them as well.
- 16:31 (IST)KKR vs RR, Live Score: Both teams with 10 pointsAs things stand, four teams including KKR and Rajasthan Royals, are locked on 10 points in a mid-table traffic rush for the playoffs. RR may be ahead on net run rate (NRR) but the equation could change quickly if KKR continue their winning run, as a victory for either side will take them into the top-four.
- 16:24 (IST)KKR vs RR, Live Score: KKR coming from victoriesFacing must-win scenarios, the two-time champions showed tremendous resilience to bounce back into reckoning after their wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, both in dramatic last-ball finishes.
- 16:06 (IST)KKR vs RR, Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, straight from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
