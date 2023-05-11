KKR vs RR, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders will be facing Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2023 match on Thursday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. As things stand, four teams including KKR and Rajasthan Royals, are locked on 10 points in a mid-table traffic rush for the playoffs. RR may be ahead on net run rate (NRR) but the equation could change quickly if KKR continue their winning run, as a victory for either side will take them into the top-four. While KKR are high on confidence after two thrilling wins, the Royals -- last season's runners-up -- would be at their lowest ebb after three defeats. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2023 Points Table)

Here are the Live Updates of KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 match, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata: