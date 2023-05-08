KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders will be squaring off against Punjab Kings in their IPL 2023 match on Monday, at the Eden Gardens. KKR staring at another round robin exit with only four wins in 10 games, there is no room for error in next four games. While KKR does need to take some tough selection calls, Punjab Kings is also in a spot of bother and the match is of equal importance for them. Having been out-batted by Mumbai Indians in their last outing, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side may be a spot ahead of the eighth-placed KKR with a two-point lead but both the teams are staring at elimination. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2023 Points Table)

Here are the Live Updates of KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata: