KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Survival Battle Heats Up As KKR Take On PBKS
KKR vs PBKS Live Score: IPL 2023 match between KKR vs PBKS, Catch all the live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023
KKR vs PBKS Live Updates: PBKS to face KKR
KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders will be squaring off against Punjab Kings in their IPL 2023 match on Monday, at the Eden Gardens. KKR staring at another round robin exit with only four wins in 10 games, there is no room for error in next four games. While KKR does need to take some tough selection calls, Punjab Kings is also in a spot of bother and the match is of equal importance for them. Having been out-batted by Mumbai Indians in their last outing, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side may be a spot ahead of the eighth-placed KKR with a two-point lead but both the teams are staring at elimination. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2023 Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata:
- 16:32 (IST)KKR vs PBKS, Live Score: Varun Chakravarthy's blistering formThat Varun Chakravarthy has become their premier spinner -- 14 wickets at 20.14 -- makes it a stronger case that KKR must think beyond Narine, if not Russell. A leg-spinner, who bowls at 90-95kph, Chakravarthy has spearheaded the spin attack brilliantly.
- 16:30 (IST)KKR vs PBKS, Live Score: Do-or-die match for KKRWith KKR staring at another round robin exit with only four wins in 10 games, there is no room for error in next four games. More so in the case of the Nitish Rana-captained home side who face a do-or-die situation in their last four matches this season.
- 16:26 (IST)KKR vs PBKS, Live Score: Narine's faliureWith Narine being a regular, one overseas quota is blocked as KKR are missing out on the options of pace gun Lockie Ferguson and David Wiese, a genuine seam-bowling all-rounder who also can make good cameos with the bat.
- 16:24 (IST)KKR vs PBKS, Live Score: All eyes on Sunil NarineA 'Go To' man in Kolkata Knight Riders for more than a decade, Sunil Narine will have to play out of his skin to justify his place in the playing eleven when his team face Punjab Kings. Narine hasn't been the same "mystery bowler", who burst into the T20 franchise scene, for many seasons but he would be first one to admit he has been insanely lucky.
- 16:07 (IST)KKR vs PBKS, Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, straight from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
