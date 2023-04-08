Sunrisers Hyderabad had little to celebrate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants. After only managing to put 121 runs on the board, the SRH bowling unit did a fine job in removing 5 LSG batters. Though the bowlers tried their bit to keep the team in the game, it wasn't enough in the end, with Lucknow running away with a 5-wicket win. But, the dismissal of the dangerman Kyle Mayers did instill some hope in the team, and that was visible from the reaction of Kaviya Maran, the owner of the Sunrisers franchise.

Maran was over the moon seeing Mayers, arguably the most in-form batter in the league, depart for cheap. However, the team failed to capitalise in the later stages of the match.

Sunrisers Owner Kavya Maran Reaction for Kyle Myers Wicket. pic.twitter.com/IoPCc8kTYr — KaRuN (@KarunakarkarunN) April 7, 2023

A few stills of Maran's expressions from the later stages of the match also emerged where she wasn't looking particularly happy.

When it comes to the match, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets to go top of the IPL 2023 standings for the moment. With two wins in three games and a healthy Net Run Rate of 1.358, the KL Rahul-led side occupies the numero uno spot.

The Sunrisers, on the other hand, are bottom of the league with zero wins in 2 matches and a Net Run Rate of -2.867.

Spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya (3/18) starred with the bat and the ball. He blew away the Sunrisers top-order to restrict them to a paltry 121/8 before scoring a vital 34 off 23 balls to give LSG their second win of the season.

Opting bat, things didn't pan out Sunrisers' way as Krunal took the scalps of openers Anmolpreet Singh and Mayank Agarwal and skipper Aiden Markram.

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra (2/23) took two wickets.

Rahul Tripathi was the top-scorer for the Sunrisers with 41-ball 35.

With PTI inputs