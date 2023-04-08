RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Seek First Win As They Face Rajasthan Royals In Guwahati
RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Seeking their first win of the season, David Warner's Delhi Capitals face Rajasthan Royals in match number 9 of Indian Premier League 2023 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. On the other hand, the Sanju Samson-led RR will look to bounce back against a miserable DC team, who are yet to win a game this season despite playing two matches. However, RR could be without the services of star batter Jos Buttler, who got stitches on the little finger of his left hand after sustaining a bruise while taking a catch in the last game against Punjab Kings. DC, on the other hand, will miss the presence of star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who has flown back to Australia for a week for his wedding. (Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table)
Live Score Updates from RR vs DC, IPL 2023 match, straight from Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati:
- 14:31 (IST)RR vs DC Live: Delhi Capitals Predicted XI -Mitchell Marsh will be out for a week as he has flown back to Australia for his wedding. We have tried to predict DC's playing XI for the match against RR. Check it out HERE
- 14:16 (IST)RR vs DC Live: Rajasthan Royals predicted XI -With Jos Buttler reportedly ruled out of the game and Devdutt Padikkal being out of form, Rajasthan Royals must be looking for some changes in the batting line-up. We have tried to predict RR's playing XI for the match against DC. Check it out HERE
- 14:06 (IST)RR vs DC Live: Jos Buttler likely to miss the gameAnother aspect that might give some relief to DC could be the absence of dangerous Jos Buttler, who has got stitches on the little finger of his left hand after sustaining a bruise while taking a catch in the last game. He is likely to miss the game against DC.
- 13:58 (IST)RR vs DC Live: Is it going to be another high-scoring thriller?The pattern of scores at the Barsapara Stadium suggests that batters get value for their shots and one can plonk his front-foot and hit through the line. If it continues to remain as it is, expect another high-scoring thriller at the venue today.
- 13:49 (IST)RR vs DC Live: Time for DC batters to shine!Battered and bruised by raw pace in back-to-back matches, Delhi Capitals' batting unit is likely to find some breathing space on a featherbed against Rajasthan Royals. Mark Wood and Alzarri Joseph have scarred the DC line-up in the first two games. However, now DC will face an attack comprising Trent Boult, KM Asif and Jason Holder, who bowl in mid 130 kmph.
- 13:45 (IST)RR vs DC Live: Welcome!Hello guys, welcome the live blog of match number 11 of IPL 2023. Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Stay connected for the live updates!