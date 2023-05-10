Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes of booking a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs suffered a bitter blow on Tuesday as Mumbai Indians secured a thumping 6-wicket win. Kohli himself failed to contribute much with the bat, being dismissed for just 1 run off 4 balls. As the chatter of Kohli's 'intent' with the bat, pertaining to his strike-rate and his verbal duels with players on the field continues, the RCB stalwart shared a strong-willed post on Twitter, speaking his mind.

"The competition is all in your head. In reality it's always you vs you," Kohli wrote in a post while sharing a picture which seems to be from an ad shoot.

The competition is all in your head. In reality it's always you vs you. pic.twitter.com/59OYBZ4WSF — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 10, 2023

Kohli finds it hard to stay away from the headlines. Over the last 10 days or so, he has been in the spotlight over certain on-field incidents. Be it the 'no handshake' episode with Sourav Ganguly or his heated exchanges with Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir, the 34-year-old has been the center of attention.

Though there remain a few pundits who want batters in T20 cricket to give their strike-rate more importance. But, Kohli recently asserted how important the role of an anchor in T20 cricket is.

In a chat with Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema, Kohli had said: "Yeah for sure (important anchor role). I completely agree with that, There are many people who because they have not been in that situation themselves, they look at the game differently."

"Suddenly when the powerplay is done, they will be like 'oh, they have started rotating the strike'. When you haven't lost a wicket in the powerplay, usually the best player comes on to bowl, you are trying to figure out what to do against him in the first two overs, so that you can get big ones in the last two overs of that guy and then rest of the innings become much easier," he added.

Kohli's RCB are presently placed 7th in the IPL 2023 points table with just 5 wins in 11 matches. With just 3 league games to go, RCB are running out of time to strengthen their case for a top 4 finish.

