After 5 wins in 11 matches, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) see themselves wanting a late push to boost their playoffs qualification chances. The Faf du Plessis-led side takes on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals who are also outside the top four at present. The Royals, with 6 wins in 12 matches, have a slightly better scenario than the Bengaluru side but they also need a string of positive results towards the end to book their spot in the next round. The scenario for the Royals isn't as stiff as the Royal Challengers, who will be all but out of playoffs race with a defeat on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playoffs qualification scenario:

It is almost a must-win game for Virat Kohli's RCB. The franchise needs to win all three of its remaining games to remain a strong contender for a spot in the playoffs. Three wins from where would see them bag 16 points which is likely to be enough for a 3rd or 4th spot in the table.

Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders could be competing with RCB for those spots. A win for Chennai Super Kings tonight would see them confirm a spot in the final 4.

RCB's Net Run-Rate of -0.345 is an issue for them. Hence, they simply can't afford another defeat.

Rajasthan Royals playoffs qualification scenario:

If the Royals win the match, they will go third in the points table, significantly boosting their playoffs chances. Though the Royals also need to win both of their remaining matches to have keep their playoffs fate in their own hands, even one victory from two matches could be enough for them to qualify if a few other results go their way.

With a healthy Net Run Rate of +0.6333, Rajasthan are in a better position than Bengaluru to qualify. But, if they are to qualify with just 14 points under the belt, one of MI and LSG should also remain on 14 points while RCB, PBKS and KKR should remain behind them in the race.