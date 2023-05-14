Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a massive 112-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2023 fixture on Sunday in Jaipur. Opting to bat first, RCB posted a total 171/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Later, RR were bundled out for just 59 after Wayne Parnell broke the backbone of their batting line-up with his three-wicket haul. However, a post-match moment became a major highlight of the day as RCB star Virat Kohli interacted with RR batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was dismissed for a duck.

In a video posted on IPL Twitter, Kohli was seen interacting with Jaiswal and sharing some tips with the 21-year-old batter. The video soon went viral on the social media as the fans were left touched by the sportsmanship from both the players.

It was a disappointing day for Jaiswal as he got dismissed by Mohammed Siraj without opening his run tally. The young batter came to this match after playing a massive knock of 98* runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he recorded the fastest fifty (13 balls) in the history of IPL.

Coming to the match, chasing 172 for a win, the Royals suffered a stunning batting collapse to be bundled out in just 10.3 over for the third lowest total in IPL history with only Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 19 balls) and Joe Root (10 off 15 balls) scoring in double-digit figures.

It was RR's second lowest total as they just about managed to go past their earlier lowest of 58 against the same opponents in 2009 by one run.

RR batters failed to give a fight as they kept on playing shots when the situation demanded to stick for a while on a slow and tricky wicket.

RCB bowlers exploited the lack of application by RR batters and game sense as all of them returned with wickets. Wayne Parnell was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 10 runs from his three overs. Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma took two wickets each while Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell got one each.

With the win, RCB jumped to the fifth spot with 12 points from 12 matches to be in contention for a play-off berth while RR moved down to sixth with 12 points from 13 matches.

(With PTI Inputs)