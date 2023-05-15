Watch: Sunil Narine Bamboozles Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali In Same Over
Sunil Narine bowled an economical spell of 2/15 as he cleaned up Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali in the 11th over of CSK's innings
Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy bagged two wickets each as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) managed to restrict Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a total of 144/6 in 20 overs in their IPL 2023 match on Sunday. Narine, who has been under the scanner for his performances so far this season, bowled an economical spell of 2/15 as he cleaned up Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali in the 11th over of CSK's innings. Ambati Rayudu's poor season continued as he fell for just 4 after a failed attempt to sweep Narine.
Moeen, too, was bamboozled by Narine's carrom ball, which went onto floor his middle-stump.
Speaking of the match, after opting to bat, CSK were 72 for five in in the 11th over before Shivam Dube underlined his utility, hammering a 34-ball 48 (1x4, 3x6s) to help the hosts somewhat recuperate in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (20 off 24).
The duo shared 68-run stand for the sixth wicket to take CSK close to the 150-run mark, which at one point of time looked out of reach on a sluggish pitch.
Overs 17 and 18 bowled by leg-spinner Suyash Sharma and Chakravarthy yielded 16 and 15 runs respectively as Dube led CSK's fightback.
