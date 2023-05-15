Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy bagged two wickets each as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) managed to restrict Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a total of 144/6 in 20 overs in their IPL 2023 match on Sunday. Narine, who has been under the scanner for his performances so far this season, bowled an economical spell of 2/15 as he cleaned up Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali in the 11th over of CSK's innings. Ambati Rayudu's poor season continued as he fell for just 4 after a failed attempt to sweep Narine.

Moeen, too, was bamboozled by Narine's carrom ball, which went onto floor his middle-stump.

Speaking of the match, after opting to bat, CSK were 72 for five in in the 11th over before Shivam Dube underlined his utility, hammering a 34-ball 48 (1x4, 3x6s) to help the hosts somewhat recuperate in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (20 off 24).

The duo shared 68-run stand for the sixth wicket to take CSK close to the 150-run mark, which at one point of time looked out of reach on a sluggish pitch.

Overs 17 and 18 bowled by leg-spinner Suyash Sharma and Chakravarthy yielded 16 and 15 runs respectively as Dube led CSK's fightback.

(With PTI Inputs)