Ruturaj Gaikwad extended his lead at the top of the Orange Cap table in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as he slammed another half-century during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. He currently has 149 runs in 2 matches with a strike rate of 183.95. In second place, there is Kyle Mayers of LSG who handed his team the perfect start in the run chase but was dismissed for 53 by Moeen Ali. Mumbai Indians youngster Tilak Varma is third with 84 runs while the Royal Challengers Bangalore duo of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis completed the Top 5.

In the race for the Purple Cap, LSG fast bowler Mark Wood continued his dominance as he took his tally to 8 wickets with a three-wicket haul against CSK. Teammate Ravi Bishnoi is right behind him with 5 wickets, but the duo was unable to give their side the victory. In third spot, Yuzvendra Chahal has four wickets from one game while Moeen Ali took four wickets on Monday to claim the fourth spot. The fifth position is occupied by Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings who took three wickets in their first encounter.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Moeen Ali starred for Chennai Super Kings to help the team post a 12-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at their fortress -- the M A Chidambaram stadium -- in their opening home match of the ongoing IPL in Chennai on Monday.

Gaikwad slammed his second successive fifty and shared 110 runs for the opening wicket with Conway (47 off 29) as CSK posted a commanding 217 for 7 after being sent into bat. Gaikwad, after his 92 in the opening game, smashed 57 off 31 with three fours and four sixes. Conway, who hit five boundaries and two hits over the fence, gave him good support.

And then Moeen Ali returned with fine figures of 4 for 26 from his overs to help CSK restict LSG to 205 for seven.

Late hitting by Nicholas Pooran (32 off 18 balls, 2x4s, 3x6s) and a furious opening assault by his fellow West Indian Kyle Mayers (53 off 22 balls, 8x4s, 2x6s) went in vain for LSG.

CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, back on home turf, made judicious use of the slow bowlers to ensure the team's first win in this year's IPL.

(With PTI inputs)