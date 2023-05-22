The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs schedule is set, with Mumbai Indians becoming the last team to qualify for the knockouts. MI were competing with Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 4th spot in the table. A victory for RCB in their last game would have seen them sail through but defending champions Gujarat Titans secured a 6-wicket win on Sunday to pave the way for Mumbai's progression while the Bengaluru franchise was eliminated from the playoffs race, finishing at the No. 6 spot.

Qualifier 1:The first match of the playoffs will be held between defending champions Gujarat Titans and 4-time winners Chennai Super Kings.

Date: May 23 | Time: 7:30 PM IST | Venue: Chepauk, Chennai

Eliminator: The teams finishing 3rd and 4th in the points table square off in the Eliminator. In this fixture, Krunal Pandya's Lucknow Super Giants will face 5-time champions Mumbai Indians who are led by Rohit Sharma.

Date: May 24 | Time: 7:30 PM IST | Venue: Chepauk, Chennai

Qualifier 2: The team that loses the Qualifier 1 gets another chance to qualify for the final through Qualifier 2. One of CSK and GT will face the winners of the Eliminator (MI or LSG) in the Qualifier 2. The winner of this match will face the winner of Qualifier 1 in the final.

Date: May 26 | Time: 7:30 PM IST | Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Final:The title decider will be held between the winner of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2. Among the four teams that have qualified for the playoffs, only Lucknow Super Giants haven't gone on to win the title yet. They would be hoping to do so in what is only their second season in the competition.

Date: May 28 | Time: 7:30 PM IST | Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad