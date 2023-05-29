The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League couldn't crown a winner on Sunday, with excessive rain preventing a single ball from being bowled in the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match was pushed to Reserve Day (Monday), with the authorities and fans hoping that a full 40-over contest will be possible. After rain prevented a single ball from being bowled on Sunday, fans have their sights set on the weather forecast on Monday at Motera, Gujarat.

There simply isn't the worst sight than seeing cricketing action being suspended due to rain. Thankfully, there was a Reserve Day in place for the IPL 2023 final.

As far as the forecast goes, a full 40-over contest seems quite likely at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Accuweather suggests that the skies would mostly remain clear throughout the day, with their being only a 3% chance of rain at night.

Even if the hourly weather forecast is looked at, the chances of rain are negligible. Though there's a small possibility of rain during the day, during the match timings, the skies are mostly clear.

The fans who had turned up for the match on Sunday can attend the match on Monday too with the same tickets, IPL had confirmed.

"The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact," IPL tweeted.

The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact. #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/d3DrPVrIVD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2023

This is the first time in IPL history that a summit clash has moved to a reserve day. The postponement of the match was a shocker for many excited fans who were in the stadium as well as those who were waiting for the summit clash in their homes. Around 11 PM IPL made the official announcement and ended many speculations.

With PTI inputs