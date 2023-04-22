With skipper Faf du Plessis unable to field due to a rib injury, Virat Kohli took over captaincy duty for Royal Challengers Bangalore during their game against Punjab Kings on Thursday. Kohli, who had stepped down from captaincy after IPL 2021, donned the captaincy hat for RCB, leading his team to a crucial 24-run win at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. RCB posted a total of 174/4 on the back of Faf (84) and Kohli's (59) 137-run partnership for the first wicket.

In reply, PBKS were bowled out for 150, with Mohammed Siraj taking a four-wicket haul.

Kohli was all charged up during PBKS' chase as he executed his bowling changes and field-placements to perfection.

Speaking on his decision to bring leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga early into the attack, which led to the wicket of Matthew Short, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan described it as a "captaincy masterstroke".

"He brought a different energy. Along with the energy, the decision-making - changing the bowling regularly. Bringing Hasaranga to bowl the third over was a masterstroke because he knew that Matthew Short is troubled by spin. So he brought spin and got a strong grip on the match," Irfan said on Star Sports.

Irfan also lauded Kohli for bringing in a fresh energy to the RCB side.

"When Siraj dismissed Livingstone, he was brought from the other end, and then the fielding (Siraj's run out of Harpreet Singh). It gets rubbed off when you bring in that much energy. From Virat Kohli's energy, it seemed as though he had done the run-out," he added.

RCB will now take on Rajasthan Royals in their next match on Sunday, April 23.