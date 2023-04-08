Chennai Super Kings started their IPL 2023 campaign with a 5-wicket loss at the hands of defending champions Gujarat Titans. However, they made a good comeback in their next match and defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs. The MS Dhoni-led side is now set to face Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night. However, before the game they fear a big blow as their star all-rounder Ben Stokes is reportedly set to miss the action for 10 days due to injury.

Stokes suffered pain in his heel following the CSK practice session at the Wankhede Stadium on the eve of the match against MI, said a report in The Indian Express. It added that the CSK medical team will assess the situation before taking a final call on the player.

Stokes has been a part of both the matches for CSK in IPL 2023 so far, however, he has failed to impress with his performance in any of the games.

CSK paid a whopping sum of Rs 16.25 crore to buy Stokes in the bidding war at the IPL auction 2023. With the bid, Ben Stokes equalled the mark of Chris Morris and became the joint third-costliest player in the history of IPL auction.

Meanwhile, Stokes surpassed Deepak Chahar to become CSK's most-expensive buy in an IPL auction.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The 2023 IPL auction saw record-breaking bids taking place. England all-rounder Sam Curran became the costliest player to be sold in an IPL auction. He was signed by Punjab Kings for a whopping sum for Rs 18.50 crore.

