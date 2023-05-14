The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad was halted by crowd troubles following a controversial no-ball decision. Heinrich Klaasen expressed his displeasure over the umpire's decision and the game had to be stopped for alleged crowd unrest. Even when there were no triggers, fans started to chant the name of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli, especially when LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir was around. Play resumed after some time.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was extremely critical of the Hyderabad Cricket Association and said that the infrastructure at the ground should be better for the players' safety.

“A little crowd issue, we can say, a little crowd issue – which is never nice,” Simon Doull said on commentary.

“No, it isn't,” replied Mpumelelo Mbangwa. “It's the issue of that overturned no-ball, the legal delivery and the complaints. The team are trying to make sure everything is okay, the Lucknow team, the visiting side.”

“What's hard to understand is most dugouts have what we call flexi-glass,” added Sunil Gavaskar.

“Here we have beach umbrella kind of things, which is no protection. Come on, the Hyderabad Cricket Association can provide the proper dugouts rather than these makeshift things you see. Obviously these are a problem, an issue,” the former Indian cricket team skipper commented.

Klaasen was fined 10 percent of the match fee for breaching the IPL code of conduct.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen has been fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 58 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on May 13," IPL said in an official statement after the match.