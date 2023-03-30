The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on March 31. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. Meanwhile, the final will be played on May 28. Ahead of the start of the tournament, here are 5 players who will miss the tournament due to injury.

Jasprit Bumrah: Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been a vital cog behind Mumbai Indians' success in the Indian Premier League. However, Bumrah was ruled out of the upcoming season of IPL due to a back injury.

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant survived a fatal car accident while travelling to his hometown Roorkee. He suffered a ligament tear and has been out of action since then. Delhi Capitals have named David Warner as captain in Pant's absence.

Jonny Bairstow: He is arguably one of the most destructive batters in the T20 circuit. However, Bairstow underwent surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle, which has ruled him out for the entirety of the tournament. Punjab Kings have named Matt Short as his replacement.

Kyle Jamieson: A back injury has ruled Kyle Jamieson out of IPL 2023. Jamieson, who was bought by CSK during the mini auction, is about to get surgery, which will sideline him for four months. CSK, however, have roped in South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala as his replacement.

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer's absence will be felt massively by the Kolkata Knight Riders as the batter has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. Due to his absence, KKR have named star batter Nitish Rana as the captain of the franchise.