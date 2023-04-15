Rinku Singh played a knock for the ages to save Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s blushes in an IPL 2023 game against the Gujarat Titans. With KKR needing 29 runs off the final over, Rinku smashed GT pacer Yash Dayal for five sixes on the trot and secured a memorable win for KKR. Former Ahead of KKR's game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, India opener Virender Sehwag has now compared Rinku to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

Sehwag explained that when Tendulkar and Dhoni were were batting, the Indian team always had hopes on the two legends. Similarly, with Rinku in the side, KKR also have someone who they can rely on.

"There is a belief in KKR team that Rinku Singh is still there. When MS Dhoni had started finishing off games, there was a belief that Dhoni is still there. In 90s, it was if Tendulkar is there match can be won, if not then no. Now the same thing is with KKR and Rinku Singh. Before it was Andre Russell for them," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

On Friday, England batter Harry Brook slammed his maiden IPL century to set up a 23 run win for SRH.

Brook hit 12 fours and three sixes in 55-ball 100 that took Hyderabad to 228/4 after Kolkata skipper Nitish Rana won the toss and decided to field first.

In reply, captain Nitish Rana hit 75 off just 41 balls, while Rinku hammered 58 off 31 balls to lead KKR's charge.

However, SRH held on for a 23-run win.

Player-of-the-match Brook described it as "a special night" and said that "this knock is definitely up the there" with my other top performances.

(With AFP Inputs)