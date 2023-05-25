Lucknow Super Giants' Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq had a verbal spat with star batter Virat Kohli during his side's IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this month. Since then, fans across the IPL venues have taunted Naveen by chanting Kohli's name during the matches. On Wednesday, LSG crashed out of IPL 2023 after losing to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator in Chennai. During the match, Naveen was once again targetted by fans inside the Chepauk.

Speaking after the match, Naveen said he enjoys the chants as it motivates him to do well for his team.

"I like that everybody in the ground is chanting his name or any player's name. I enjoy it. It gives me passion to do well for my team," Naveen said during the post-match press conference.

The 23-year-old added that appreciation and criticism come hand in hand, and as a professional one has got to accept that.

"I don't concentrate on the noise from outside. I just focus on my cricket and my own process. Crowd is chanting or anyone, these things doesn't effect me. As a professional, you have to take this into your stride. One day you will not do your best for your team and these fans will give it to you. But when you will perform, they will chant your name. It's just part and parcel of sport," he added.

Advertisement

In the match against MI, Naveen picked up four wickets by conceding 38 runs in the match. He also achieved his personal best bowling figures in the IPL. He also has the fifth-best bowling figures by an LSG bowler.

In a debut season, Naveen has taken 11 wickets in eight matches.

(With ANI Inputs)