The craze for the Indian Premier League (IPL) is such that nearly every match has witnessed packed stadiums all across the country. While fans are turning up in numbers to watch their favourite players in action during the 2023 edition of the T20 league, the intense battle on the field sometimes gets carried into the stands as well, leading to arguments and fights between fans. In a video that has surfaced on social media, an ugly brawl broke out between fans in what is said to be a match between the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Flags of Delhi Capitals could be seen in some fans' hands in the video as a total of 5-6 people charged at each other inside the stadium. It isn't yet known as to what led to the ugly incident inside the stadium. But, the video is going viral on social media.

A fight took place between fans in Delhi during their match against SRH. pic.twitter.com/MYPj6dqejb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2023

As for the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the David Warner-led side failed to win their third successive game of the same, going down to Aiden Markram & Co by 9 runs on Saturday.

Mitchell Marsh dished out one of his finest all-round performances but it wasn't enough as Sunrisers Hyderabad returned to winning ways. The hard-hitting Australian all-rounder first snapped four wickets and then blasted six maximums in his 39-ball 63-run knock to conjure up hopes of a successful chase but once he was out, things went downhill for the hosts on the sluggish Kotla track.

Batting first, Abhishek Sharma slammed a 36-ball 67 to set the stage for Heinrich Klaasen, who provided the final flourish with an unbeaten 53 as SRH posted an impressive 197 for 6.

Needing 69 off 36 balls, SRH tightened the screws to limit DC to 188 for six in 20 overs with Axar Patel scoring 29 off 14 balls.

With the win, SRH snapped their three-match losing streak to remain alive in the competition. They are bow in the eighth spot with six points, while DC stayed at the bottom.

With PTI inputs