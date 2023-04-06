Sai Sudharsan's half-century and a whirlwind cameo by David Miller powered holders Gujarat Titans to a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Chasing 163 for victory on a tricky pitch, Sudharsan (62) and fellow left-hander Miller (31) put together an unbeaten stand of 56 and took their team across the finishing line with 11 balls to spare at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, after the match, GT mentor Gary Kirsten was all praise for West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph.

Joseph haulted Delhi's quickfire start with the wicket of David Warner and Rilee Rossouw and broke the spine of the Capitals' middle order which they could not recover from thereafter.

"Biggest impact for me, Alzaari Joseph! That was impact bowling, knocking over a side like that. Amazing bowling and quick. Very quick!" Kirsten said in a video shared by GT.

GT captain Hardik Pandya was absolutely delighted as he was seen clapping in joy after Kirsten praised Joseph for his tremendous bowling effort.

In addition to that, Kirsten gave the MVP (Most Valuable Player) award to Sudarshan, saying: "For me, MVP, Sai".

Gujarat were in early trouble after an excellent spell of fast bowling by South African Anrich Nortje, but Sudharsan anchored the innings and Miller provided the finishing touches with his 16-ball blitz.

However, Sudarshan and Miller held firm after Gujarat slipped to 54-3, as the defending champions claimed their second win on the bounce.

They will now take on KKR in their next match on Sunday.

(With AFP Inputs)