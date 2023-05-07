GT vs LSG, Live Score: Pitch report

"This pitch has a name embellished on it, quite synonymous with India and there's a lot of grandeur inspiration out here in the middle. Down the ground it is 74 meters, 63 and 68 on the square. It is pitch number 7 and no extremities here, just the heat. Very little grass and it looks a little dark brown but because of the heat this will dry out and it will be good for batting. We have seen both spinners and pacers take wickets in this venue. The average first innings score is 179 but during the day game it might be a bit lower. It might dry out and get a little bit slower as we go on."