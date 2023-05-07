Story ProgressBack to home
GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: LSG Stand-In Skipper Krunal Pandya Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl vs GT
GT vs LSG Live Score: IPL 2023 match between GT vs LSG, Catch all the live updates of Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match
GT vs LSG Live Updates: GT to face LSG© BCCI
GT vs LSG, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 match on Sunday. It will be a test of wits between the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- when defending champions will take on LSG. While Hardik has captained the Indian team on multiple occasions and is leading GT for the second year, Krunal has led the Baroda team in domestic cricket and was elevated to the role of LSG captain in the absence of regular skipper KL Rahul. The two have become the first brothers to captain teams in the IPL. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2023 Points Table)
Here are Live Updates of IPL 2023 match between GT and LSG, straight from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad:
- 15:07 (IST)GT vs LSG, Live Score: Here's what Krunal Pandya said at the toss"We will bowl first. It's a dream come true for us, leading our respective sides. Overall the wicket will play the same. We have a good batting side, and we fancy our chance to chase down the total. We have played good cricket, and we stand at a good stage in the points table. de Kock is in, Naveen misses out."
- 15:07 (IST)GT vs LSG, Live Score: Here's what Hardik Pandya said at the toss"We would have batted. I got what I wanted. It's an emotional day, our father would have been proud. This is something happening for the first time, family is proud. One Pandya will definitely win today. It's about expressing ourselves and not worry about the result. The fear of failure might creep in, but we need to play good cricket. One forced change, Little is out as he has to play for Ireland, Alzarri comes in for him."
- 15:00 (IST)GT vs LSG, Live Score: LSG win toss, opt to bowlLucknow Super Giants stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 match.
- 14:52 (IST)GT vs LSG, Live Score: Pitch report"This pitch has a name embellished on it, quite synonymous with India and there's a lot of grandeur inspiration out here in the middle. Down the ground it is 74 meters, 63 and 68 on the square. It is pitch number 7 and no extremities here, just the heat. Very little grass and it looks a little dark brown but because of the heat this will dry out and it will be good for batting. We have seen both spinners and pacers take wickets in this venue. The average first innings score is 179 but during the day game it might be a bit lower. It might dry out and get a little bit slower as we go on."
- 14:23 (IST)GT vs LSG, Live Score: Jaydev Unadkat's absenceRahul, who limped off the field against RCB, has ruled himself out of the remainder of the season, as he is set to undergo a thigh surgery. Adding to their woes, pacer Jaydev Unadkat will also play no part in this IPL after sustaining a shoulder injury.
- 14:14 (IST)GT vs LSG, Live Score: LSG shared points with CSKLSG, who are second on the points table with 11 points, enter the fixture on the back of a loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore and a washed out game against CSK.
- 14:12 (IST)GT vs LSG, Live Score: LSG dealing with injury blowsUnder Hardik, GT are perched on top of the leader board with 14 points. Krunal, on the other hand, led LSG in the washed out match against Chennai Super Kings. He will be tasked with raising the morale of the side, which has lost its regular skipper and pacer Jaydev Unadkat.
- 14:11 (IST)GT vs LSG, Live Score: Brothers at warIt will be a test of wits between the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal. While Hardik has captained the Indian team on multiple occasions and is leading GT for the second year, Krunal has led the Baroda team in domestic cricket and was elevated to the role of LSG captain in the absence of regular skipper KL Rahul. The two have become the first brothers to captain teams in the IPL.
- 14:01 (IST)GT vs LSG, Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, straight from the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
