The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has arrived. A total of 10 teams will square off in the 2-month-long tournament, hoping to get their hands on the elusive trophy at the end of the campaign. When it comes to the T20 format, the format is considered batter-centric, with players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, David Warner, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, etc. piling up mountains of runs to help their teams win matches. Over the years, some blazing half-centuries have been scored in the tournament, with the fastest being registered by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins jointly, in 14 balls each.

Rahul had hit a fifty in a whopping 14 balls when he was playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) against Delhi Capitals in 2018. Pat Cummins matched his record in 2022 when he also brought up his half-century in just 14 balls, playing against Mumbai Indians.

Fastest half-century in IPL history:

Rank Player Runs Balls Faced Against Venue Match Date 1 KL Rahul 51 14 DC IS Bindra Stadium 08 April 2018 2 Pat Cummins 56 14 MI Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 06 April 2022 3 Yusuf Pathan 72 15 SRH Eden Gardens 24 May 2014 4 Sunil Narine 54 15 RCB M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 07 May 2017 5 Suresh Raina 87 16 PBKS Wankhede Stadium 30 May 2014 6 Ishan Kishan 84 16 SRH Zayed Cricket Stadium 08 October 2021 7 Chris Gayle 175 17 PWI M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 23 April 2013 8 Hardik Pandya 91 17 KKR Eden Gardens 28 April 2019 9 Kieron Pollard 87 17 CSK Arun Jaitley Stadium 01 May 2021 10 Adam Gilchrist 85 17 DC Supersport Park 22 May 2009

The top-10 list features some of the finest players in the league history. While the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle, and Suresh Raina did wonders for their respective franchises, players like Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul have taken over the baton.