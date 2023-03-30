From KL Rahul To Adam Gilchrist: Batters With Fastest Half-Centuries In IPL History
KL Rahul and Pat Cummins jointly hold the record for scoring the fastest half-century in IPL history.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has arrived. A total of 10 teams will square off in the 2-month-long tournament, hoping to get their hands on the elusive trophy at the end of the campaign. When it comes to the T20 format, the format is considered batter-centric, with players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, David Warner, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, etc. piling up mountains of runs to help their teams win matches. Over the years, some blazing half-centuries have been scored in the tournament, with the fastest being registered by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins jointly, in 14 balls each.
Rahul had hit a fifty in a whopping 14 balls when he was playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) against Delhi Capitals in 2018. Pat Cummins matched his record in 2022 when he also brought up his half-century in just 14 balls, playing against Mumbai Indians.
Fastest half-century in IPL history:
Rank
Player
Runs
Balls Faced
Against
Venue
Match Date
1
KL Rahul
51
14
DC
IS Bindra Stadium
08 April 2018
2
Pat Cummins
56
14
MI
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
06 April 2022
3
72
15
SRH
Eden Gardens
24 May 2014
4
54
15
RCB
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
07 May 2017
5
87
16
PBKS
Wankhede Stadium
30 May 2014
6
84
16
SRH
Zayed Cricket Stadium
08 October 2021
7
175
17
PWI
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
23 April 2013
8
91
17
KKR
Eden Gardens
28 April 2019
9
87
17
CSK
Arun Jaitley Stadium
01 May 2021
10
85
17
DC
Supersport Park
22 May 2009
The top-10 list features some of the finest players in the league history. While the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle, and Suresh Raina did wonders for their respective franchises, players like Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul have taken over the baton.