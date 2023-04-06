Young batter Dhruv Jurel almost took Rajasthan Royals over the finishing line during his team's IPL 2023 match-up against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. Jurel, who came into the side as an impact player, hit an unbeaten 32 of 15 balls, but RR fell short by five runs in the end. With RR needing 34 runs in the 12 balls, Jurel hit Arshdeep Singh for two fours and a six to bring the equation down to 16 off 6. However, Sam Curran conceded just 10 runs in the last over as PBKS managed to avoid a late scare.

However, Jurel's cameo down the order, which was laced with three fours and two sixes, has got the internet talking.

West Indies great Ian Bishop and former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris, who were on commentary duty, were impressed with the six he hit off Arshdeep's delivery in the penultimate over.

Arshdeep bowled a full-length delivery and Jurel tonked the ball into the stands over extra cover.

"Ohhhhh! Terrific. Terriiiifiiiccccc. What impact from the Impact Player," an pumped up Bishop said.

Sponsored by Vuukle

However, the biggest praise of the evening for Jurel was reserved by Morris, who likened him with star batter Virat Kohli.

"What an amazing cricket shot that is. Backing away and a beautiful shot over cover. That's what the Impact Player has come in to do. Virat Kohli, eat your heart out," he said.

Jurel's cameo went in vain as PBKS held on to register their second win of the season and remain unbeaten in IPL 2023.

RR will now take on Delhi Capitals in their next match on Saturday, April 8.