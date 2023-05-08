Team India will be without the services of star players Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. While Pant is still recovering from the injuries sustained in a car crash last year, Rahul ruled himself out of the summit clash due to a thigh setback, which he had picked up during an IPL game earlier this month. With the Rohit Sharma-led side lacking a genuine wicketkeeper-batter in their ranks, former India pacer Dodda Ganesh has backed Wriddhiman Saha's return to the side for the WTC final

"Saha for the #WTCFinal?," Ganesh tweeted.

His comments came after Saha scored a blistering knock of 81 for Gujarat Titans during their 56-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2023 match on Sunday, May 7.

Saha looked set for his second IPL century - his first came nine years ago in IPL 2014 - but a sharp catch at deep midwicket by substitute Prerak Mankad off Avesh ended his assault.

The Hardik Pandya-led side, propelled to their highest-ever total of 227 for two courtesy a franchise record 142-run partnership between Shubman Gill (94 not out) and Wriddhiman Saha (81), came back strongly in the second half of LSG's chase to emerge winners in a comprehensive manner.

Chasing 228, LSG stroked their way to a strong 102 for one at the halfway mark but the wheels came off eventually, with GT tying down their batters with tight overs.

Despite Quinton de Kock's brilliant 70 in his first game this season and Kyle Mayers' brisk 48 at the top, LSG middle-order crumbled against a mountainous chase to concede the contest, finishing at 171 for seven in 20 overs.

GT's juggernaut continued as they registered their eighth win in 11 matches, taking their tally to 16 points and closer to the playoffs.

With PTI inputs