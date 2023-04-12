David Warner scored his 58th half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPl) on Tuesday against Mumbai Indians. For the Delhi Capitals skipper, the half-century came in 43 balls and was his third fifty-plus score in IPL 2023. However, it was not enough as DC lost its fourth match on the trot. Then, with MI needing in the 2 runs off the last one ball, Warner slightly miscued a throw as Tim David and Cameron Green completed two runs to seal MI's first win this season.

When asked in the post match presentation, if his throw could have been more accurate with DC wicketkeeper Abishek Porel needing to leap high to catch his high throw, Warner replied: "Timmy David was on the wrong side of it, so I tried to keep it at that height."

However, India greats Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag were not convinced. "With two needed of the last ball, he should have been standing close. He was standing at the rope. He is scoring runs but these small factors should have been kept in mind," Sehwag said while commentating for official broadcasters Star Sports.

"What's the point of scoring such runs. He needs to score fast. It's like he is playing against his own team," Harbhajan said on Star Sports. "Also, I think it's sheer excuse about what he said about the fielding part. Nobody has that much time to think when collecting and throwing the ball."

Earlier, former India all rounder Irfan Pathan too criticised Warner's Strike-rate. "How come no one pointing out strike rate of David Warner?? He is been playing with low strike for quite sometime now…" he tweeted.

Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh tweeted: "Are David Warner and KL Rahul competing against each other?"

Talking about the match, Rohit Sharma was at his vintage best en route to his first IPL half-century in 25 innings before Mumbai Indians overcame some tense moments to pull off a last-ball win over Delhi Capitals on Monday.

David Warner laboured to 51 off 47 balls before Axar Patel flaunted his much improved batting skills again with an impactful 54 off 25 balls to push Delhi Capitals to a competitive 172 after Mumbai Indians put the hosts in to bat.

With the pitch on the drier side compared to the first game here and finger spinners getting plenty of assistance from it, Mumbai Indians had a tricky task at hand but with his classy 65 off 45 balls, Rohit helped his side record their first win of the season.

With PTI inputs