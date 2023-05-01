Another drama-filled Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match concluded in the last over, with Punjab Kings securing a thrilling victory over Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. The match, went down the wire, with PBKS needing 3 runs off the final ball to win the match. But, the Shikhar Dhawan-led franchise could've sealed the win a little earlier if Jitnes Sharma wasn't dismissed in a debatable manner by Tushar Deshpande on the 4th delivery of the 19th over. Caught while trying to hit a six, there was probably millimetres of distance between the fielder's foot and the boundary rope.

With Punjab needing 11 runs from 8 balls, Jitesh hit the ball towards to long-on boundary. Substitute Fieler Shaik Raseed caught the ball but his foot seemed to have touched the padding on the boundary rope.

After a lengthy review, the decision went in the favour of the fielding side, with the third umpire suggesting that he didn't see the cushion move. As OUT flashed on the big screen, fans went berserk as many had probably thought that the decision was going against them.

What a catch by Rasheed on boundary off Jitesh Sharma. pic.twitter.com/Ftf5tdOEsL — Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) April 30, 2023

Dhoni had a cheeky smile on his face when Raseed took the catch, probably thinking how difficult the decision is going to be for the third umpire to make. However, he and head coach Stephen Fleming were pretty please to see the call going in their favour.

Nevertheless, the catch didn't really help CSK turn the game in their favour as PBKS chased down the target of 201 runs, with Sikandar Raza hitting three runs on the final delivery of the match.

At the end of the game, CSK Skipper Dhoni put the blame both on the batting and the bowling unit for the defeat.

"We need to be prepared as to what is to be done. The last few overs when we were batting, we could have gotten 10-15 more. Our bowling needed some cushion. The slower one did grip. Our batters have been putting runs consistently. I think 200 was par but we bowled two bad overs. We know the conditions well. We didn't bowl well. You didn't want to get hit to that side. You need to see what is the problem. The execution or the plan. Pathirana bowled really well. The first six overs we can do better. What lines to bowl," he said.

CSK are placed 4th in the IPL 2023 points table after the result.