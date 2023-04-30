Story ProgressBack to home
CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: CSK Look To Regain No. 1 Spot With Win Over PBKS
CSK vs PBKS Live Score: IPL 2023 match between CSK vs PBKS, Catch all the live updates of the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match here
CSK vs PBKS Live Updates: CSK to face PBKS© BCCI
CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Punjab Kings in their next IPL 2023 match on Sunday at the MS Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams head into the game on the back of defeats in their previous matches. While CSK fell short by 32 runs against Rajasthan Royals, PBKS lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs. CSK, however, will be happy to return to home comforts, where spin is king and their shrewd captain M S Dhoni will look to strangle the PBKS batters. It will be interesting to see that which side will prevail over the other. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2023 Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of IPL 2023 match between CSK and PBKS, straight from Chennai:
- 14:10 (IST)CSK vs PBKS, Live Score: Absence of Ben StokesCSK is not a team which makes too many changes and it is likely that England's Test captain Ben Stokes, who has recovered from injury which has kept him out for some games, would be benched again.
- 14:10 (IST)CSK vs PBKS, Live Score: Strong pace attack of CSKIn the pace department, Tushar Deshpande with 14 wickets, albeit at an economy rate of 12.57, has put his hand up in the absence of an injured Deepak Chahar and will look to put his best forward while young Aksah Singh and Matheesha Pathirana will look for an improved show.
- 14:07 (IST)CSK vs PBKS, Live Score: Good day for spinnersDhoni turned to his spinners when the Royals were on rampage and Maheesh Theekshana and Ravindra Jadeja were immediately able to stem the flow of runs. Come Sunday, the skipper will once again rely on his spinners to turn the ball and bamboozle the opposition. CSK is likely continue with its three-pronged spin attack of Jadeja, Theekshana and Moeen Ali.
- 14:01 (IST)CSK vs PBKS, Live Score: All eyes on DhoniAll eyes will be on Dhoni, who is seemingly on a farewell run and the crowd would be delighted if the talismanic skipper faces even a few deliveries.
- 14:01 (IST)CSK vs PBKS, Live Score: CSK's strong batting line-upApart from Conway, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane have been the key batters for CSK, while Shivam Dube has shown he is capable of scoring quick runs. Ravindra Jadeja's lack of runs would be a worry for the CSK think-tank but the all-rounder more than makes up for it with his splendid bowling and fielding.
- 14:00 (IST)CSK vs PBKS, Live Score: CSK's defeat against RRA high-flying CSK was ambushed in Jaipur as the batters came up short, chasing 203 for victory against the Royals. The CSK batting unit, which has been performing, couldn't quite get going against RR. Opener Devon Conway, who has been in top form, faltered.
- 13:58 (IST)CSK vs PBKS, Live Score: Loss for both the teamsBoth teams head into the game on the back of defeats in their previous matches. While CSK fell short by 32 runs against Rajasthan Royals, PBKS lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs. CSK, however, will be happy to return to home comforts, where spin is king and their shrewd captain MS Dhoni will look to strangle the PBKS batters.
- 13:56 (IST)CSK vs PBKS, Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, straight from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
