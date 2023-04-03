Story ProgressBack to home
Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 Live Updates: MS Dhoni-led CSK Aim To Return To Winning Ways Against LSG
CSK vs LSG, IPL Live Score: After three long years, MS Dhoni will be back in action in Chennai for Chennai Super Kings' second match of the IPL 2023 against the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants
CSK vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023 Latest Updates: It's MS Dhoni's CSK vs KL Rahul's LSG© Twitter
IPL Live Score, CSK vs LSG Live Updates:After three long years, MS Dhoni will be back in action at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for Chennai Super Kings' second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants' on Monday. In their first match, Chennai Super Kings lost to Gujarat Titans while LSG started theit campaign with a huge 50-run win over Delhi Capitals. For CSK, the good news is that Ruturaj Gaikwad is back among runs, however, he would need support from others as well. (CSK vs LSG LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score and Latest Updates from the IPL 2023 game between CSK and LSG, straight from Chennai:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 17:15 (IST)CSK vs LSG Live: A much-awaited return!After losing their opening match, Chennai Super Kings will return to their den -- the MA Chidambaram stadium -- for the first home match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday and aim to pick up a win. When Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads his team here, the four-time champion will, without a doubt, receive a rapturous welcome as CSK return to the Chepauk after nearly four years.
- 17:01 (IST)CSK vs LSG Live: Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog for the IPL 2023 match between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Kl Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants
Topics mentioned in this article
Live Blogs Live Cricket Score Live Score Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 6 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai MS Dhoni Ruturaj Gaikwad Devon Conway KL Rahul Marcus Stoinis Ravi Bishnoi Ravindra Jadeja Mitchell Santner Ambati Rayudu Kyle Mayers Deepak Hooda Cricket
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.