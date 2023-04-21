Four-time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings have a knack of getting players perform to their absolute potential. Over the years, the franchise has done wonders on the cricket field despite being questioned by critics for their strategy as well as recruitment. In the IPL 2023 season, CSK are placed third in the points table with 3 wins in 5 matches. One of their most consistent performers has been all-rounder Shivam Dube. Giving the skipper MS Dhoni his due credit for his form this season, Dube revealed a message from the 'Thala' that fired him up for the season.

Dube has scored 134 runs in 5 matches at an average of 26.80 despite playing in a tricky position for the franchise. Though the all-rounder knows he has the ability to deliver more with the bat, it is the trust of his captain that has enabled him to put runs on the board for the franchise this season.

In a video shared by the Super Kings, Dube shared a message from Dhoni that was the 'most encouraging and motivating' for him.

"Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni) once told me something and those are the most encouraging and motivating words for me. 'You're good just be fearless'," revealed the southpaw.

Further in the video, Dube also called the last IPL season as the best in his career so far.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"The last IPL was the best IPL of my career till now. I got the chance to show what I can do. When I played against LSG. I've got the confidence that I can achieve something at this level. And I felt that can be the cricketer which I think I am. And after the innings.

"I started feeling that. I can score runs at this stage. And the position where I bat gives me enough time. I have a lot of chances and that gave me a lot of self-confidence. And the innings 95 against RCB was a great confidence booster for me," he said.

Dhoni has managed to get the best out of a number of players over the years. This season, it could be Dube who benefits the most from his leadership.