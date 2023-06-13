Days after Ruturaj Gaikwad tied knot with his long-term girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar, another Chennai Super Kings player started the new chapter of his life and he is none other than, pacer Tushar Deshpande. The 28-year-old cricketer got engaged to his "school crush" Nabha Gaddamwar on Monday in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. The pacer played an integral part in CSK's IPL 2023 triumph, where they defeat Gujarat Titans in the summit clash to lift their fifth title on May 29.

Taking to Instagram, Deshpande posted some pictures from his special day and wrote, "She got promoted from my school crush to MY FIANCE!"

Despande's CSK teammate and batter Shivam Dube also attended the ceremony and shared a picture with the couple on his Instagram story.

Gaikwad, who got married on June 3, congratulated the couple on the new beginning and welcomed Deshpande "to the club". "Congratulations bhauuuuuuu Welcome to the clubbbb @tushardeshpande96," commented Gaikwad.

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav wrote, "Congratulations to both."

CSK players Simarjeet Singh and Deepak Chahar also commented and congratulated the couple on their engagement.

The pacer had a shaky start to his IPL 2023 as he leaked too many runs and was called-out by skipper MS Dhoni for bowling too many extras. However, he improved on his line and length and made a strong comeback and ended the season with a total of 21 wickets in 16 matches.

Advertisement

His average was 26.86 and his economy was 9.92. He was the sixth highest wicket-taker of the season and the highest one for CSK.