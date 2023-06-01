The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final turned out to a sporting spectacle, with Ravindra Jadeja scoring 10 runs off the final 2 balls against Mohit Sharma of Gujarat Titans to earn his team 5th title. While it was pure ecstasy for the Super Kings, the Titans unit was in complete despair after failing to defend the title with the narrowest of margins. Mohit Sharma, who conceded a six and a four on the final two balls of the match to Jadeja, admitted that he couldn't sleep that night, thinking what he could've done differently.

In a chat with The Indian Express, Mohit spoke about his plans and preparation for the final over, which went as planned until the final two balls.

"My mind was very clear in what I wanted to do. In the nets, I had practiced such situations and I have been in such scenarios before too. So I said let me bowl all balls yorkers and was backing my instinct," the Haryana speedster said.

"They wanted to know what will be plan of action. I said I will again try to bowl yorker. People are now saying this and that but frankly it has no meaning. I knew what I wanted to do," he added.

WIth Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja on strike, CSK could only score 3 runs from the first 4 balls. But, Jadeja sent the penultimate delivery straight down the ground for a six before hitting a four fine behind the stumps to complete the run-chase.

"I ran and tried to bowl (yorker) again. I just wanted to be focussed and back myself. Whole IPL I have done that. The ball landed where it shouldn't have and Jadeja got his bat. I tried, I tried my best," he says.

Having come into the team, literally from nowhere, Mohit truly had a comeback season that he would be remembered for a long time.

He said: "I couldn't sleep. Sochta raha kya alag karta joh match jeet jaate. What if I could have bowled this ball or that ball? It's not a nice feeling now. Somewhere something is missing but I'm trying to move on."

"I was picked from nowhere. I remember speaking to Ani bhai (Anirudh Chaudhary, a veteran Haryana administrator) before the season what shall I do? Shall I continue or not. He had said I should try to play. I had come with no expectation and just have continued to work hard. My work ethic has remained the same. I don't know what lies ahead, but I have enjoyed my journey," the pacer went on to say.