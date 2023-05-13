The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants saw another round of on-field controversies as a no-ball decision left the batter Heinrich Klaasen frustrated and the resultant crowd trouble even halted the match for some time. During the 19th over of the SRH innings, Avesh Khan bowled a beamer against Abdul Samad but the ball was deemed legal by the on-field umpire. Even the replays showed that it was a no-ball but the third umpire decided to stick with the decision and it resulted in Klaasen having a word with the officials.

LSG quickly took to social media to take a slight dig at SRH with a reference to their last-ball finish against Rajasthan Royals. RR were almost home but a no-ball on the final delivery of the match from Sandeep Sharma allowed Abdul Samad to guide SRH to victory. With a clear reference to the incident, LSG wrote – “Har baar no ball nahi milta (You will not get the no ball everytime)”.

.@SunRisers har baar no ball nahi milta — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 13, 2023

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee went on to call the decision by the umpire "shocking".

Hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a decent 182 for six against Lucknow Super Giants.

Opting to bat, the Sunrisers batters failed to convert their starts.

Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for the home side with 29-ball 47.

For Lucknow, spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers as he snapped two wickets while giving away 24 runs in his four overs.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

