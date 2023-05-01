In their home match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow on Monday, Lucknow Super Giants were dealt an early blow with their skipper KL Rahul leaving the field, grimacing in pain after a fielding attempt. The incident happened on the final ball of the second over by Marcus Stoinis, when Rahul appeared to have pulled his hamstring while attempting to stop a boundary from RCB skipper Faf du Plessis at covers. As Rahul was running to stop the ball, he fell on the ground midway and held his right leg in pain. He was immediately attended by the physios and was taken off the field.

Why God why?

Always kl .

Injuries almost ruined his career till now.

And here we go

again and again #KLRahul #LSGvsRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/zkrWyHXgq6 — 1 (@cricktalk12) May 1, 2023

Talking about the game, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

RCB endured a defeat in their previous IPL 2023 outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bangalore. LSG are placed second on the table with a total of 10 points, with five wins and three losses. On the other hand, RCB are sixth on the table with a tally of eight points with four wins and as many losses.

"We are gonna have a bat. There will be a little more turn in the second innings I feel. I feel much better now. We got Josh Hazelwood in tonight, and Anuj comes in for Shahbaz. Our squad is well-suited for these conditions. It is just about batting well tonight," Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis said at the time of toss.

"It is just going to be hard work on this pitch for both teams. Just one change. Avesh Khan misses out and K Gowtham comes in. Having played here twice, we know that spin will be used more than pace here. Just want to hold our composure during crunch moments. The only thing we spoke about is to not come with a fixed mindset and we gotta bowl well and restrict them to a low total," Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul said.

With ANI inputs