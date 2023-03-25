Uncapped Indian pacer Mohsin Khan, who represents Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), will be missing the majority of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season as he is recovering from an injury to his left shoulder. As per ESPNCricinfo, Mohsin underwent surgery to remove blood clots in his bowling shoulder last year. He is yet to resume bowling following the surgery.

Mohsin was one of the standout bowlers in the IPL 2022 season, taking 14 scalps in nine matches at an economy rate of 5.97 and best bowling figures of 4/16.

The pacer experienced discomfort late into the 2022 season. He travelled to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following which he got the blood clots removed surgically from his shoulder. He is currently part of the franchise's preparatory camp which is taking place in Lucknow. While he has been batting in nets, he is not yet ready to bowl again as he is still strengthening his bowling shoulder.

Super Giants are optimistic and expect that the pacer will start bowling in the second half of the tournament. While the team picked Saurashtra and Indian left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat as his ready replacement during last December's IPL auction, they still kept Mohsin in the squad and supported him in his rehabilitation.

During the last season, Super Giants gave two heavy roles to the 24-year-old, bowling in the powerplay and death overs. After going wicketless in his two overs in the side's opening match against eventual champions Gujarat Titans, he was benched. But Mohsin made an impact during the second half of the competition, including the playoffs where his spell of 1/25 in four overs was the joint-most economic spell of the match.

Lucknow Super Giants will start their IPL 2023 campaign at home with a match against the Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The LSG squad for this season: KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak.