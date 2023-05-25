Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 28th marriage anniversary on Wednesday. The joy was doubled for the cricket legend as MI defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in IPL 2023 Eliminator game. Batting first, Mumbai posted 182 for 8 in 20 overs with the help of Cameron Green's 23-ball 41 and crucial cameos from Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera. In reply, Aakash Madhwal's five-wicket haul helped the side bundle out LSG for 101 runs. MI uploaded a video on social media on Thursday in which Nita Ambani -- co-owner of the team -- asked Tendulkar to say a few words on MI's victory and the batting legend termed it as the "the best gift" that he could get on his anniversary.

Akash Madhwal's breathtaking bowling performance against LSG in the Eliminator would have given five-time IPL champions MI wings and they would be fancying their chances against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Mumbai Indians, riding on magical figures of five for five produced by Madhwal at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday night, knocked out LSG from the race to the final with an 81-run win.

The massive MI victory was a warning to the rivals that they could lift their game according to the occasion even in the absence of star pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer and batting mainstay Tilak Varma.

MI pride themselves on thriving when the odds are stacked against them, something they have done throughout the season. Having finished last in the previous edition, Rohit Sharma's team has ground it out this season to remain in contention for a sixth IPL title even with limited resources.

