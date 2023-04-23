Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was in attendance for Match 32 of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Despite being a Bengaluru boy, Dravid was spotted sitting in the 'pink corner' with the RR owners and pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is out of the tournament due to an injury. Dravid, who started his IPL career with RCB in 2008, moved to RR ahead of IPL 2011 and played his last game during the 2013 Champions Trophy final.

Taking to Twitter, RR shared a picture of Dravid sitting in the stands with RR owners and Krishna.

"In the Pink corner today," RR captioned the post.

In the Pink corner today. pic.twitter.com/6bVpCvkYg3 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 23, 2023

With most of the international players taking part in IPL, Dravid is on a much needed break.

In recent videos and photos shared on social media, Dravid can be seen spending quality time n Maldives and he even undertook scuba diving.

Team India's next assignment will be the World Test Championship final in June.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will meet Australia at the Oval from June 7-11 for their second consecutive appearance in a World Test Championship final. With injuries to key first team players like pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and the main overseas match-winner Rishabh Pant, there are a lot of issues that needs to be addressed ahead of the big final.

The workload management aspect also needs to be looked at keeping the ODI World Cup in mind.