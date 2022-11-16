Sunrisers Hyderabad will be entering the mini-auction of IPL 2023 with a whopping total of Rs 42.25 crore in their purse. All the ten IPL franchises have announced their list of released and retained players on Tuesday, with the Hyderabad-based franchise letting go of their skipper Kane Willamson, along with Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shepherd among the big names. With a dearth of batters in their squad, SRH would be looking forward to snatching some prominent players in the mini auction, as they hold the most amount of money. Former India batter Aakash Chopra has predicted that SRH might go for Mayank Agarwal and Ben Stokes, while shopping for batters.

"What about Hyderabad? 42 crore rupees, what will you do with that much money? They have changed the entire household. They have 12 players of which six are fast bowlers. They have Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and T Natarajan. That means they don't have to shop for fast bowlers," said Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"I see Mayank Agarwal going to them. They might run towards Manish Pandey as well. They might want to pick Ben Stokes, they can keep him as well, because they have a lot of money and they don't need bowlers," he added.

Chopra further stated that in the absence of Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Aiden Markram might get appointed as the skipper of SRH in IPL 2023.

"They have to do shopping for batters and a captain. Can they give the captaincy to Bhuvneshwar Kumar? That's a thing I am looking forward to seeing. It is possible this team's captain might be Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Aiden Markram. I am not able to figure out a third captain in this team," said Chopra.

Coming to the other franchises, Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday ended their hugely successful 11-year association with legendary all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. Tuesday was the last date to announce the full list of players retained and released by the teams ahead of the mini-auction, scheduled to be held on December 23 in Kochi.

Complete List Of Purse Left With 10 Franchises After Retention And Releases

Sunrisers Hyderabad - INR 42.25 crore

Punjab Kings - INR 32.2 crore

Lucknow Super Giants - INR 23.35 crore

Mumbai Indians - INR 20.55 crore

Chennai Super Kings - INR 20.45 crore

Delhi Capitals - INR 19.45 crore

Gujarat Titans - INR 19.25 crore

Rajasthan Royals - INR 13.2 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - INR 8.75 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - INR 7.05 crore

