Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan has a point to prove in the ongoing Indian Premier League season. Dhawan, who has been in and out of the Indian team for the last two years, hit a match-winning 86 off 56 balls during his side's five-run triumph over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday. Speaking ahead of the game between PBKS and RR, Irfan said that Dhawan's form will be crucial not only for the team, but also for the player's own confidence.

"Shikhar Dhawan is a senior player in IPL and has been very consistent with the bat too. He's a very powerful player who possesses a very strong mind. He has to prove himself as a captain this year and for that his batting is essential. Being in and out of the Indian team must have bothered him and that's why he would like to prove that he is still the real Gabbar of Indian cricket," Irfan said on Star Sports ahead of the match between Punjab and Rajasthan.

Speaking of the match, PBKS rode on the left-handed Dhawan's 56-ball knock and his 90-run opening stand with Prabhsimran Singh, who hit 60, to post 197-4 after being invited to bat first in Guwahati.

Australia's Ellis, an up and coming pace bowler, then shined in his second game of his IPL debut season to return figures of 4-30 and keep down Rajasthan to 192-7 but not after a scare.

Shimron Hetmyer (36) and impact player Dhruv Jurel (32 not out) put on a dangerous stand of 61 off 26 balls to lift Rajasthan from a precarious 124-6 and raise hopes of a turnaround.

But the asking rate proved too much and Hetmyer run out in the final over, which started with Rajasthan needing 16, sealed the deal for Punjab with Sam Curran keeping calm in the 20th over.

(With AFP Inputs)