Arjun Tendulkar became the talk of the town ever-since he made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, his main accomplishment came during the match Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, where he scalped his maiden IPL wicket. In the last over, he was given a daunting task of defending 20 runs for his side and he passed it with flying colours as Mumbai Indians won the match by 14 runs. The junior Tendulkar delivered perfect yorker and even dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the fifth delivery.

After the match ended, MI posted a video on their Twitter and gave a glimpse of the Arjun's practice session. In the video, the 23-year-old pacer can be seen delivering perfect yorker as he knocked out a shoe, which was positioned in front of the stumps.

Talking about the game, Cameron Green flaunted his brute power on the way to a maiden IPL fifty before Arjun Tendulkar bowled a brilliant 20th over in extreme pressure as Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs for their third straight win on Tuesday. Green (64 not out off 40) and Tilak Varma (37 off 17) fired Mumbai Indians to a challenging 192 for five after being put in to bat.

With the odd ball not coming on to the bat, it was tough to get the boundaries from the get go but Sunrisers recovered from an ordinary powerplay to take the game deep with the help of opener Mayank Agarwal (48 off 41) and Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 16).

In the end, they fell short and were all out for 178 in 19.5 overs for their third defeat in five games.

(With PTI Inputs)